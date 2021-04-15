Increasing Demand of Poultry Diagnostics Market Growth with Top Key Vendors Zoetis, BioNote Inc., BioChek, Devex (AgroBioTek) and others

Poultry farming is the process of nurturing domesticated birds majorly turkeys, geese, ducks, and chicken for farming egg or meat for food. The rising concerns over the health of poultry animals is making owners of poultry animals attentive towards their animals health and thus governments worldwide are also distressed over the diseases that are likely to spread among people due to the consumption of poultry food products. The comprehensive diagnostic capabilities reside in state and university-affiliated laboratories in various administrative configurations.

The poultry diagnostics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing disease outbreaks in poultry, and rising demand for poultry-derived food products. However, the high costs of poultry production and lack of awareness regarding the health of animals across several regions eventually hinders the market growth.

Some of the leading players operating in the Poultry Diagnostics Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., GD, IDvet, Affinitech Co., Ltd., Zoetis, BioNote Inc., BioChek, Devex (AgroBioTek)

These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The "Global Poultry Diagnostics Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Poultry Diagnostics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Poultry Diagnostics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Market Segmentation:

The global poultry diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of test type and disease. Based on test type, the market is segmented as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and other diagnostic tests. The poultry diagnostics market, based on disease is segmented into avian salmonellosis, avian influenza, Newcastle disease, avian mycoplasmosis, infectious bronchitis, and others.

Geographically, the global market fragmented across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East on the basis of different business verticals. In the era of developing and developed countries Poultry Diagnostics Market are holding the highest share. A clear picture of these market has been provided by presenting the market with distinctive info graphics.

In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

