Lambskin Condom Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2025
A condom is a sheath-shaped barrier device, used during sexual intercourse to reduce the probability of pregnancy or a sexually transmitted infection (STI). There are both male and female condoms. Their use greatly decreases the risk of gonorrhea, chlamydia, trichomoniasis, hepatitis B, and HIV/AIDS. They also to a lesser extent protect against genital herpes, human papillomavirus (HPV), and syphilis.
Condoms made from sheep intestines, labeled “”lambskin””, are available. Although they are generally effective as a contraceptive by blocking sperm, it is presumed that they are likely less effective than latex in preventing the transmission of agents that cause STDs, because of pores in the material. Some believe that lambskin condoms provide a more “”natural”” sensation, and they lack the allergens that are inherent to latex.
The global Lambskin Condom market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Lambskin Condom volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lambskin Condom market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Church & Dwight
Ansell
Reckitt Benckiser
Sagami Rubber Industries
Shandong Geamay Latex Technology
Sir Richard’s
Shandong Diligent Group
Okamoto Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Normal Lambskin Condom
Extra Thin Lambskin Condom
Segment by Application
Male
Female
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Lambskin Condom Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Lambskin Condom Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Lambskin Condom Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Lambskin Condom Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Lambskin Condom Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Lambskin Condom Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lambskin Condom Business
Chapter Eight: Lambskin Condom Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Lambskin Condom Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
