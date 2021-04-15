Legionella Testing Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018-2027
The Legionella Testing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growth of legionella-related diseases, increasing awareness about preventive measures, innovations in microfluid technologies and rise in number of skilled doctors, consultants and healthcare services. Nevertheless, high cost associated with the test and strict government laws are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.
Legionella is a bacteria that causes legionellosis, a form of pneumonia or a respiratory disorder. This bacteria could also be reason of several other diseases such as Pontiac fever, and often requires intensive care and hospitalization and hence is a serious public health concern.
The “Global Legionella Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Legionella Testing market with detailed market segmentation by Test, Application, End User and geography. The global Legionella Testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Legionella Testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
– BD
– IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
– BioMérieux Inc.
– Alere, Inc.
– Beckman Coulter, Inc.
– Roche Diagnostics
– MOLD & BACTERIA CONSULTING LABORATORIES
– Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings