Luxury Bag Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of More than 3.1% Between 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Luxury Bag Market – By Bag Type (Shoulder Bags, Tote Bags, Cross Body Bags, Clutches, Backpacks, Mini Bags, Others), By Demography (Men, Women), By Distribution Channel (Online Store, Offline Store) , Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Luxury Bag Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Global Luxury Bag Market accounted for USD 62.8 Billion in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 75.6 Billion by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Increasing number of high net worth individuals and growing preference for high end luxury branded goods are the dynamic factors escalating the growth of luxury bag market. Apart from this, growth in number of working women is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the luxury bag market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of luxury bag market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Bag Type

– Shoulder Bags

– Tote Bags

– Cross Body Bags

– Clutches

– Backpacks

– Mini Bags

– Others

By Demography

– Men

– Women

By Distribution Channel

– Online Store

– Offline Store

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

– Christian Dior SE

– Burberry Group PLC

– Jimmy Choo Ltd

– Prada Holding B.V.

– Christian Louboutin S.A.

– Stuart Weitzman

– Coach IP Holdings LLC

– Chanel S.A

– Hermès International SCA

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Luxury Bag Market

3. Global Luxury Bag Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Luxury Bag Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Luxury Bag Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Luxury Bag Market Segmentation Analysis, By Bag Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Bag Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Bag Type

9.4. Shoulder Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Tote Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Cross Body Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.7. Clutches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.8. Backpacks Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.9. Mini Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Luxury Bag Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

10.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Luxury Bag Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Bag Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Bag Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Bag Type

12.2.1.4. Shoulder Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.5. Tote Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.6. Cross Body Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.7. Clutches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.8. Backpacks Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.9. Mini Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2. By Demography

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

12.2.2.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.2.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3. By Distribution Channel

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.2.3.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.3.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Bag Type

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Bag Type

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Bag Type

12.3.1.4. Shoulder Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.5. Tote Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.6. Cross Body Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.7. Clutches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.8. Backpacks Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.9. Mini Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2. By Demography

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

12.3.2.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.2.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3. By Distribution Channel

12.3.3.1. Introduction

12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.3.3.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.3.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Bag Type

12.4.1.1. Introduction

12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Bag Type

12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Bag Type

12.4.1.4. Shoulder Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.5. Tote Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.6. Cross Body Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.7. Clutches Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.8. Backpacks Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.9. Mini Bags Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2. By Demography

12.4.2.1. Introduction

12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

12.4.2.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.2.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3. By Distribution Channel

12.4.3.1. Introduction

12.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4.3.4. Online Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.3.5. Offline Store Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4. By Country

12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.4.3. China Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.4. India Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue….

