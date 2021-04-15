Machine Learning as a Service Market Products, Services and Solutions from 2019 to 2023
Machine learning is a field of artificial intelligence that uses statistical techniques to give computer systems the ability to “”learn”” (e.g., progressively improve performance on a specific task) from data, without being explicitly programmed.
Scope of the Report:
The global Machine Learning as a Service market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Machine Learning as a Service.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Machine Learning as a Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Machine Learning as a Service market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Amazon
Oracle Corporation
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Google Inc.
Salesforce.Com
Tencent
Alibaba
UCloud
Baidu
Rackspace
SAP AG
Century Link Inc.
CSC (Computer Science Corporation)
Heroku
Clustrix
Xeround
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Private clouds
Public clouds
Hybrid cloud
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Personal
Business
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Machine Learning as a Service Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Machine Learning as a Service Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Machine Learning as a Service Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Machine Learning as a Service Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Machine Learning as a Service Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Machine Learning as a Service Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Machine Learning as a Service Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Machine Learning as a Service by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Machine Learning as a Service Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Machine Learning as a Service Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Machine Learning as a Service Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
