Men Shavers Report: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2019-2025

Men’s Shaver is a bladed tool primarily used in the removal of unwanted body hair through the act of shaving.

Men’s Shavers are mainly classified into the following types: Manual Shavers and Electric Shavers. Electric Shavers is the most widely used type which takes up about 66.17% of the total in 2018 in Global.

North America is the largest countries of Men’s Shavers in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 28.19% the global market in 2018, while Europe and China were about 28.00%, 23.13%.

Although sales of Men’s Shavers bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Men’s Shavers field hastily.

The global Men Shavers market is valued at 8212.9 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 11150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Men Shavers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Philips

Panasonic

Braun

Remington

Gillette

Flyco

POVOS

SID

Wahl Clipper

Vivitar

Andis

Rewell

Market by Product Type:

Manual Shavers

Electric Shavers

Market by Application:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Department Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Sales

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Men Shavers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Men Shavers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Men Shavers :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

