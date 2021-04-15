MicroRNM Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global MicroRNM market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global MicroRNM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MicroRNM development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abcam Plc

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Sigma Aldrich Corp.

Qiagen N.V

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Bioline GmbH

Rosetta Genomics Ltd.

Miltenyi Biotec

Kaneka Corporation (Eurogentec)

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PCR-based Assay

miRNA Arrays

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunoassay

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic and Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Diagnostic Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global MicroRNM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 PCR-based Assay

1.4.3 miRNA Arrays

1.4.4 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

1.4.5 Immunoassay

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global MicroRNM Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Academic and Research Institutes

1.5.3 Biopharmaceutical Companies

1.5.4 Contract Research Organizations

1.5.5 Diagnostic Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Abcam Plc

12.1.1 Abcam Plc Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 MicroRNM Introduction

12.1.4 Abcam Plc Revenue in MicroRNM Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Abcam Plc Recent Development

12.2 Illumina, Inc.

12.2.1 Illumina, Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 MicroRNM Introduction

12.2.4 Illumina, Inc. Revenue in MicroRNM Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Agilent Technologies

12.3.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 MicroRNM Introduction

12.3.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in MicroRNM Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

12.4.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 MicroRNM Introduction

12.4.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Revenue in MicroRNM Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Sigma Aldrich Corp.

12.5.1 Sigma Aldrich Corp. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 MicroRNM Introduction

12.5.4 Sigma Aldrich Corp. Revenue in MicroRNM Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Sigma Aldrich Corp. Recent Development

12.6 Qiagen N.V

12.6.1 Qiagen N.V Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 MicroRNM Introduction

12.6.4 Qiagen N.V Revenue in MicroRNM Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Qiagen N.V Recent Development

12.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 MicroRNM Introduction

12.7.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Revenue in MicroRNM Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

12.8.1 HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 MicroRNM Introduction

12.8.4 HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. Revenue in MicroRNM Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

