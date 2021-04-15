Middle East and Africa Self-driving Car Market Analysis by Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report titled on “Middle East and Africa Self-driving Car Market” this report Describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Industry Scope, competition landscape and growth opportunities from 2019 to 2023. The report also presents the market Research Primary, secondary or History data for studies, scope of the product and Key Players briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Size, Status, Sales, Current or Upcoming Trend, Future Opportunities by Application, Key companies, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast Scenario.

Middle East and Africa self-driving car market

A self-driving car also known as the driverless car or an autonomous car, or robotic car uses a combination of cameras, radars sensor, GPS system and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel between destinations without the need of any human drivers. To quantify self-driving cars must be able to drive to a predetermined destination without human conduction. It is expected that the self-driving car would reduce car crash by 90%. The Middle East and Africa self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 46.6%, leading to global revenue of USD 18.94 Bn by 2024.

The Middle East and Africa self-driving market are further segmented based on applications, automation and technological components. The segment applications are also categorized into personal use and commercial use. Initially, self-driving cars will be owned personally. UAE is very progressive in technology. The country is very enthusiastic about embracing self-driving carsThe citizens of UAE are excited to welcome self-driven cars.

Based on automation, the self-driving automation levels are categorized into semi-autonomous and full autonomous. Semi-autonomous cars are dominating the automation segment. However, the car-manufacturers Target to introduce full autonomous cars by 2020. The Middle East has been in pole position of adopting autonomous driving with UAE leading the way. The Dubai Future Foundation in union with Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy.

The self-driving car Market segment is based on various technological components that are used in autonomous cars like radar, lidar, automotive vehicle camera, ultrasonic sensor and GPS navigation system. Radar sensor market in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period because the area is the global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities which has encouraged automobile manufacturers to enter this market.

Based on countries, the self-driving market is divided into UAE, Saudia Arabia and the rest of MEA. Countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, are expected to lead in self-driving car owing to their advancements in connective devices and artificial intelligence(AI).

Key growth factors

The Middle East and Africa are playing an important role in the field of the autonomous vehicle. In Dubai, Future Foundation in collaboration with Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy to regulate autonomous driving policies.

Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy has also included the metro stations in Dubai. It aims to build a self-driving system to carry millions of passenger every year.

Threats and key players

The region faces technological challenges even though UAE is progressing with its autonomous cars. There have been several public crashes in self-driving cars due to the software glitch. This lowers the confidant of acquiring a self-driving car.

The key players in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car are Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Toyota, and Volvo.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market

3. Market trends in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the applications of cars in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market (personal use and commercial use)

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the automation level in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market (semi-automation and fully-automation)

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the technological components in the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market (radar sensors, video cameras, lidar sensors, ultrasound sensors and GPS navigation systems)

8. Historical, current and forecasted countries (UAE, Saudia Arabia and rest of MEA) market size data for the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market

9. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

Why buy?

1. To gain insightful analysis of the entire market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Middle East and Africa self-driving car market

2. To understand the growth drivers and challenges in the self-driving cars market and its impact on the Middle East and African scenario

3. To analyze the market potential, drivers, latest market trends, opportunities and challenges, self-driving cars market threats and risks

4. Identify major competitors, market dynamics, and respond accordingly

5. Devise market-entry strategies by understanding the factors driving the growth of the market

6. Get stakeholder and technology analysis, profiles of the relevant companies and start-up profiles

