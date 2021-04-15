Molded Plastic Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Molded Plastic Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Molded Plastic Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The process of using a rigid frame or mold for shaping of plastic is called plastic molding. The mold used in the process gives the desired shape and is made of steel or aluminum. Plastic molding helps in creation of objects of all size and shape using both simple and complex designs.

The rapid growth in the construction, automotive and packaging industry is expected to fuel the growth of molded plastics market globally. Moreover, the rapid growth of emerging economies has further surged the packaging industry, owing to the increased outflow and inflow of fast moving consumer goods, in turn augmenting the growth of molded plastic market. Furthermore, the demand for molded plastics from the electrical and electronic industry has seen a substantial growth, due to the increased application in the electronic devices such as laptops, televisions, computers, and mobile phones.

The global Molded Plastic market is valued at 134900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 216600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company.

SABIC

Huntsman Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V

INEOS Group AG

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Reliance Industries Limited

Obeikan Investment Group (OIG)

Takween Advanced Industries

Segment by Type

Polyvinyl chloride

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Low density polyethylene

Others

Segment by Application

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Packaging

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Molded Plastic Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Molded Plastic

1.2 Molded Plastic Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Molded Plastic Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyvinyl chloride

1.2.3 Polypropylene

1.2.4 Polystyrene

1.2.5 Low density polyethylene

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Molded Plastic Segment by Application

1.3.1 Molded Plastic Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Building and Construction

1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Molded Plastic Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Molded Plastic Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Molded Plastic Market Size

1.5.1 Global Molded Plastic Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Molded Plastic Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Molded Plastic Business

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE Molded Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Molded Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF SE Molded Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Eastman Chemical Company.

7.2.1 Eastman Chemical Company. Molded Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Molded Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Eastman Chemical Company. Molded Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SABIC

7.3.1 SABIC Molded Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Molded Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SABIC Molded Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Huntsman Corporation

7.4.1 Huntsman Corporation Molded Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Molded Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Huntsman Corporation Molded Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LyondellBasell Industries N.V

7.5.1 LyondellBasell Industries N.V Molded Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Molded Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LyondellBasell Industries N.V Molded Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 INEOS Group AG

7.6.1 INEOS Group AG Molded Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Molded Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 INEOS Group AG Molded Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

7.7.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Molded Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Molded Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Molded Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Reliance Industries Limited

7.8.1 Reliance Industries Limited Molded Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Molded Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Reliance Industries Limited Molded Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Obeikan Investment Group (OIG)

7.9.1 Obeikan Investment Group (OIG) Molded Plastic Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Molded Plastic Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Obeikan Investment Group (OIG) Molded Plastic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….