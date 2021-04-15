Neurovascular Devices Market : Global Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Overview, Driver, Restraints, Dynamics & Forecast 2019-2023
Neurovascular Devices refer to the tools that used to pass through the blood vessels to diagnose and treat diseases and conditions of the brain and nervous system rather than using open surgery. Neurovascular Devices comprise a large segment of medical devices, including embolic coils, neurovascular stents (carotid and intracranial stents), intravascular devices, neurothrombectomy devices, flow diverters, embolic protection device, balloons and stent retrievers
Neurovascular devices belong to minimally invasive solutions for stroke prevention and management, and the treatment of cerebral arteriovenous malformations. Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Neurovascular Devices will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 190 million by 2023, from US$ 150 million in 2017.
Market Segmentation:
The Neurovascular Devices aims to categorize entire worldwide market into various segments for better understanding. This has been done based on numerous parameters including product type, service type, application, end use, technology, geographical region, etc. This provides detailed description of each segments which may help readers to understand the market into smaller parts of it. The study provides insights in relevance with several components of each segment including market share, revenue, past performance, growth drivers, future outlook and more.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Stryker Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Terumo
Penumbra
Microport Scientific Corporation
Abbott Vascular
W. L. Gore & Associates
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)
- Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa
Segmentation by product type:
Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices
Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems
Support Devices
Neurothrombectomy Devices
Segmentation by application:
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Units
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- How is the Neurovascular Devices market expected to grow in terms of value during the study period?
- How has the Neurovascular Devices market evolved over the past 6 Forcess?
- What are the competition developments and trends in the Neurovascular Devices market?
- What are the prevailing market dynamics in the Neurovascular Devices market?
- What are the key challenges, opportunities, and improvements faced by market players in the global Neurovascular Devices market?
- What are the underlying macro-economic and industry factors impacting the growth of the Neurovascular Devices market?
- How has the competition evolved in the Neurovascular Devices market over the past few years?
- What is the market positioning and what are the key strategies adopted by major manufacturers as per the market taxonomy in the global Neurovascular Devices market?
