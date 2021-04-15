New Study on Telecom Service Assurance Market Applications Market to Witness Tremendous Growth by 2025 | Profiling Global Players-  IBM Corporation, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Hewlett-Packard Enterprises, Tata Consultancy Services

The role of service assurance systems is to act as the mediator between the communication service provider and the customer. There has been a meteoric rise in the data traffic over the network with penetration of telecom networks in the remote and rural areas. Also, voice and video calls over the IP based systems and Video on Demand have contributed to the growth in the traffic over the internet. Congestion over the network leads to loss of packets eventually resulting in call drops or essential information lost on video conferences. Huge traffics demanded better management and services by the providers. Service assurance solutions perform these tasks. Along with these tasks they also perform network optimization that creates more revenue opportunities for service providers. Global Telecom Service Assurance market is expected to witness aggressive growth during the forecast period due to rising needs of better services on customer’s side and maximizing Average Revenue Per-User (ARPU) with minimized operational costs at the communication service provider’s side.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Telecom Service Assurance Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Top Companies profiled in this report includes, IBM Corporation, Accenture, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Hewlett-Packard Enterprises, Tata Consultancy Services, NEC Corporation, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Spirent Communications plc. and CA Technologies.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Telecom Service Assurance market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Telecom Service Assurance market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Telecom Service Assurance market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Telecom Service Assurance market?

