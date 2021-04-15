North America Wood Plastic Composites Market is Expected to Reach at a USD $1,876 Million by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” North America Wood Plastic Composites Market by Type (PE-based Composites, PVC-based Composites, PP-based Composites, and Others), by Application (Building & Construction, Automotive Components, Industrial & Agriculture Products, and Others), and by Country (U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the North America and regional/market. The North America Wood Plastic Composites Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The North America wood plastic composites market was valued at $736 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,876 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2023. Wood plastic composites (WPCs) are made up of recycled plastic and wood wastes with beneficial features such as low melting temperature that results in lower energy costs for producers. This also reduces the impact of the product on the environment. These composites are growing at the highest rate among the plastic additives. These hybrid materials provide sustainability, longevity, and cost savings in a wide range of applications such as car speakers, interiors, home furniture, and kitchen accessories.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the North America wood plastic composites market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analyses of the industry from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the market potential of the North America wood plastic composites industry.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across the region and prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players and their strategies & developments are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

PE-based Composites

PVC-based Composites

PP-based Composites

Others

By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive Components

Industrial & Consumer Products

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segment

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.3. PATENT ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Patent analysis by year

3.3.2. Patent analysis by company/assignee

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.4.4. Threat of substitute

3.4.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. High availability of non-utilized plastic and wood wastes

3.5.1.2. Increase in the demand from building & construction applications

3.5.1.3. Stringent government regulations on the use of chemicals in building materials

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Rise in cost of raw materials

3.5.2.2. Challenges related to mechanical strength and/or weight

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in implementation of biodegradable raw materials

CHAPTER 4: NORTH AMERICA WOOD PLASTIC COMPOSITES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. PE-based Composites

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. PVC-based Composites

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. PP-based Composites

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: NORTH AMERICA WOOD PLASTIC COMPOSITES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Building & Construction

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Automotive Components

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4. Industrial & Agricultural Products

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: NORTH AMERICA WOOD PLASTIC COMPOSITES MARKET, BY COUNTRY

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2. U.S.

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue….

