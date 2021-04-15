Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Analysis over Business Prominent Players – EnerSys , SAFT , Sonnen , NEC Energy Solutions , Sumitomo Electric Industries , Fronius , LG Chem , Aquion Energy

Energy storage is the capture of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. A device that stores energy is sometimes called an accumulator or battery.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for off-grid energy storage systems in the regions of developing regions that is expected to drive the market for more advanced off-grid energy storage systems. More-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on renewable energy, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of off-grid energy storage systems will drive growth in developing regions market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 560 million by 2024, from US$ 380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Off-grid Energy Storage Systems business, shared in Chapter 3. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Major Key Players of the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market are:

EnerSys , SAFT , Sonnen , NEC Energy Solutions , Sumitomo Electric Industries , Fronius , LG Chem , Aquion Energy , Toshiba , Samsung SDI , Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , ZEN Energy , Enphase , CALB , Tianneng Battery

Major Types of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems covered are:

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Others

Major Applications of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems covered are:

Family Backup Power

Industrial UPS

Unattended Equipment

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size

2.2 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Product

4.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Product

4.3 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Off-grid Energy Storage Systems industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

