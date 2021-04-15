Online Travel Agencies IT Spending 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 24% and Forecast to 2021
Covering: This research report provides the growth projections and market analysis of the global online travel agencies IT spending market until 2019. It segments the market according to software spending, IT services, and hardware. Market shares of Americas, APAC, and the EMEA are also included in the report. The leading vendors detailed include Amadeus, Navitaire, Sabre, and Travelport.
Market outlook of the global online travel agencies IT spending
Online travel agencies depend on technology and IT services to execute airline bookings, hotels, cruise, car and other services. It necessitates continuous upgrades, maintenance, and spending on IT services to provide the best in class services to their customers.
The research report predicts the global online travel agencies IT spending market to grow at a CAGR of close to 24% from 2015 to 2019.
The market is fierce, and service offerings of online travel agencies are dependent on IT offerings that consist of advanced features and functionality that match or outperform the competition. Agencies are always on the lookout for vendors that provide agile, flexible and cost effective IT infrastructure solutions for a glitch free booking experience. Thanks to the growing competition, the market is likely to witness many strategic buyouts of such technology solution companies by online travel agencies over the next few years.
Market segmentation and analysis of online travel agencies IT spending
• Software spending
• IT services spending
• Hardware spending
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/185914-global-online-travel-agencies-it-spending-market-research-2015-2019
The global online travel agencies software spending market was valued at nearly $400 million in 2014, and it is expected to witness manifold growth until 2019. This segment comprises content, website design, product development, computer software, ERP packages, CRM systems, computer system related software, in-house developed software, licensing and maintenance of software, and other software products. Agencies are heavily dependent on these software to run their business smoothly, and hence invest significantly in the maintenance of their software architecture.
Geographical segmentation of the online travel agencies IT spending market
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Americas region has dominated the market thanks to pioneers such as Expedia, Priceline, and Orbitz in the online travel space. South America still requires enhanced IT solutions to increase the number of online consumers for travel bookings. The demand for IT services from this region is expected to drive the growth of the services segment in the Americas during the forecast period.
Competitive landscape of the online travel agencies IT spending market
The leading players are keen to penetrate emerging markets that are likely to display a faster market growth over the next four years. Vendors will look to leverage the growing use of online travel booking services through advanced apps in these markets. However, the rising threat from new entrants looking to expand their market shares in the same geographies will remain a key concern for market leaders through the forecast period.
• Amadeus
• Navitaire
• Sabre
• Travelport
Other prominent vendors in the market include CRS Technologies, Dolphin Dynamics, eCare Technology, Expert Travel Services, Fourth Dimension Software, Lemax, mTrip, Oracle, PcVoyages 2000, Qtech, Technoheaven, Toursys, Tramada, TravelCarma, Trip Solutions, and Web Booking Expert.
Key questions answered in the report
• What are the key factors driving the online travel agencies IT spending market?
• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the online travel agencies IT spending market?
• What are the various opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the online travel agencies IT spending market?
• Trending factors influencing the market shares for EMEA, APAC, and Americas?
• Key outcome of the five forces analysis on the online travel agencies IT spending market?
• Growth forecast of the online travel agencies IT spending market until 2019?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/185914-global-online-travel-agencies-it-spending-market-research-2015-2019
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
Factors affecting online travel industry
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 05: Market segmentation
Market segmentation of online travel agencies it spending
PART 06: Market segmentation by software spending
Market size and forecast
PART 07: Market segmentation by hardware spending
Market size and forecast
PART 08: Market segmentation by IT services spending
Market size and forecast
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
Global online travel agencies IT spending by geographical segmentation
PART 10: Market drivers
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
PART 15: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Other prominent vendors
PART 16: Key vendor analysis
Amadeus
Navitaire
Sabre
Travelport
..…..Continued
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com