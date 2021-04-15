Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Materials 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.71% and Forecast to 2022
OLED are made of organic (carbon-based) materials that emit light when the electricity is applied to them. OLEDs are used for lighting and displays. OLEDs are used in the mass production of active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) panels, including the red, green, and blue (RGB) light-emitting materials. The materials of the common layers include hole transport layer (HTL), electron transport layer (ETL), and a capping layer (CPL), along with other functional materials.
The analysts forecast the global OLED materials market to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global OLED materials market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1236470-global-organic-light-emitting-diode-oled-materials-market-2017-2021
The report, Global OLED Materials Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• DuPont
• Merck
• Samsung SDI Chemicals and Electronics Materials
• Sumitomo Chemical
• Universal Display
Other prominent vendors
• Doosan
• The Dow Chemical Company
• DUKSAN Hi-Metal
• Hodagaya Chemical
• Idemitsu Kosan
• Konica Minolta
• LG Chem
Market driver
• Increasing adoption of OLED in smartphones.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Issues related to OLED material development and printing technology.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increased adoption in automotive sector.
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1236470-global-organic-light-emitting-diode-oled-materials-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Introduction
• Mechanism of OLED display units
• Advantages of OLEDs
• Limitations of OLEDs
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by material
• Market overview
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/430811354/organic-light-emitting-diode-oled-materials-2018-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-5-71-and-forecast-to-2022
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Geographical segmentation
• APAC
• Americas
• EMEA
PART 08: Key leading countries
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Japan
PART 09: Market drivers
• Increasing adoption of OLED in smartphones
• High adoption in TVs and gaming devices
• Growth of wireless devices
• Growing demand for OLED panels
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
• Issues related to OLED material development and printing technology
• Vulnerability to water damage
• Limited life span of materials
• Production cost of AMOLEDs
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
• Increased adoption in automotive sector
• Increase in number of fabs
• Increasing penetration of IoT
• Increase in R&D spending
PART 14: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
• DuPont
• Merck
• Samsung SDI Chemicals and Electronic Materials
• Sumitomo Chemical
• Universal Display
..…..Continued
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349