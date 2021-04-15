Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Is Expected To Grow At 6% CAGR During The Forecast Period 2023

Summary

Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis by Product (Glass Vials, Ampoules, and Cartridges), by Application (Generic Drugs, Branded Drugs, and Biological Drugs) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario

The term “glass” implies a brilliant, brittle, amorphous substance, usually transparent but sometimes translucent, and capable of being produced in many colors. Glass packaging is mainly used in pharmaceutical packaging liquid preparations due to their rigidity, and superior protective qualities. Its high transparency allows easy inspection of its contents. It offers better protection because of its relative impermeability to air and moisture. Glass is chemically resistant to most medicinal products. Also, colored glass such as, amber glass and red colored glass can protect its contents from ultraviolet rays and certain wavelengths. Glass containers can easily be sterilized using heat, which make them an ideal material for pharmaceutical packaging.

Increased awareness, technological advancements in this field, and high adoption rate of pharmaceutical glass packaging among people, have driven the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market. In addition, government initiatives in the field have further propelled the market. However, factors such as lack of awareness about pharmaceutical glass packaging in some developing regions and the availability of substitutes are restraining the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market from growing. In addition, economic crisis and regulatory issues, are hampering the growth of this market.

The Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market is expected to grow at ~ 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The key players of global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market are Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Packaging (U.S.), SGD Pharma (France), Shandong Qidu Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. (China), Bormioli Rocco SpA (Italy), Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (U.S.), Piramal Glass (India), and Stölzle-Oberglas Gmbh (Austria).

Glass vials and generic drugs segment are, expected to grow at the highest CAGR and hold the largest market share

Market Segmentation

Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market has been segmented based on product, application, and region. Glass vials in product segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Glass vials are comparatively easy to clean, dust resistant and are non-reactive with the fluids stored in them. Nowadays, there has been an inclination of manufacturers towards the use of high-tech glasses and eco-friendly packaging solutions so as to keep medicine fluids, safe. By application, the growth of the generic drugs segment is expected to rise further. This is due to the new government initiatives to produce generic drugs and mainly to promote the use of generic drugs against chronic diseases. Patent expiration of branded drugs is one of the key influencers for the growth and is the prime reason for generating more revenue for generic drugs market. Moreover, new emerging markets of developing countries, and the low cost of generic drugs are majorly responsible for thickening the growth of generic drugs market. This strengthens the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging market by its design product, by application and by region.

By Product

Glass Vials

Ampoules

Cartridges

By Application

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

Biological Drugs

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

