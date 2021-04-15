Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Top Key Players Profiled – Deutsche Post DHL , Kuehne + Nagel , UPS , DB Group , FedEx , Nippon Express , World Courier , SF Express

Pharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical supplies, medical devices and equipment, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because it’s final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.

The classification of Pharmaceutical Logistics includes Non-cold Chain Logistics and Cold Chain Logistics. The proportion of Non-cold Chain Logistics in 2016 is about 93.5%, and the proportion of Cold Chain Logistics in 2016 is about 6.5%. Pharmaceutical Logistics are application in Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma and Specially Pharma. The most of Pharmaceutical Logistics is Chemical Pharma, and the market share of that is about 67.6 % in 2016. The way of transport for Pharmaceutical Logistics is Ground Transportation, Shipping and Air Transport. The most of Pharmaceutical Logistics is Ground Transportation, and the market share of that is about 45.1 % in 2016.

Major Key Players of the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market are:

Deutsche Post DHL , Kuehne + Nagel , UPS , DB Group , FedEx , Nippon Express , World Courier , SF Express , Panalpina , CEVA , Agility , DSV , Kerry Logistics , CH Robinson , VersaCold ,Marken , Air Canada Cargo

According to this study, over the next five years the Pharmaceutical Logistics market will register a 9.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1458100 million by 2024, from US$ 85 Bio Pharma Chemical Pharma Specially Pharma 00 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pharmaceutical Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pharmaceutical Logistics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Major Types of Pharmaceutical Logistics covered are:

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Major Applications of Pharmaceutical Logistics covered are:

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specially Pharma

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Pharmaceutical Logistics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Pharmaceutical Logistics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Pharmaceutical Logistics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Pharmaceutical Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size

2.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Pharmaceutical Logistics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Revenue by Product

4.3 Pharmaceutical Logistics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Pharmaceutical Logistics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

