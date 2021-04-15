Pharmacy Automation Systems Market 2019-2024 – BD , Baxter International , Swisslog , Omnicell , YUYAMA , TOSHO , Takazono , Parata , Innovation , ScriptPro

Pharmacy Automation is the mechanization or automation of tasks and processes performed in pharmacy or other health care settings. It includes process like medication dispensing, packaging, labeling, storage and retrieval systems and table top counters. The pharmacy automation not only streamline pharmacy workflow and reduce the risk of errors, they also enable hospitals to refocus pharmacy staff on direct patient-care activities.

North America is also the largest consumer of pharmacy automation. In 2017, the consumption of pharmacy automation is about 66511 units in North America; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 49%. Europe has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of pharmacy automation in the world.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pharmacy Automation Systems market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6520 million by 2024, from US$ 4390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pharmacy Automation Systems business, shared in Chapter 3. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pharmacy Automation Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Major Key Players of the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market are:

BD , Baxter International , Swisslog , Omnicell , YUYAMA , TOSHO , Takazono , Parata , Innovation , ScriptPro , Talyst , TCGRx , Cerner , Kirby Lester

Major Types of Pharmacy Automation Systems covered are:

Automated Medication Dispensing

Automated Packaging and Labeling

Automated Storage and Retrieval

Automated Medication Compounding

Table Top Tablet Counters

Major Applications of Pharmacy Automation Systems covered are:

Inpatient Pharmacy

Outpatient Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Pharmacy Automation Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Pharmacy Automation Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Pharmacy Automation Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Pharmacy Automation Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Pharmacy Automation Systems industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

