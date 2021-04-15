Plum Wines Market Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Hoshi, Choya, Takara, Fu-ki, Hakutsuru and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Plum Wines Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Plum Wines Market



Plum wines is a Japanese liqueur made by steeping ume fruits (while still unripe and green) in alcohol and sugar. It has a sweet, sour taste, and an alcohol content of 10–15%.

The global Plum Wines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Plum Wines market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Plum Wines in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Plum Wines in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Plum Wines market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Plum Wines market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Hoshi

Choya

Takara

Fu-ki

Hakutsuru

Gekkeikan

Kinsen

Kikkoman

Plum Wines market size by Type

Sweet Type

Sour Type

Spicy Type

Others

Plum Wines market size by Applications

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

