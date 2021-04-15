Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Point of Care (PoC) molecular diagnostics market is poised to witness robust growth over the forecast period. Increasing infectious diseases incidence coupled with growing public awareness levels pertaining to pre-disease detection to control its occurrence will drive PoC molecular diagnostics market growth.

Quick and precise detection of causative agents is of utmost importance in infectious disease emergency cases as the inaccuracy in disease detection leads to incorrect treatment which escalates disease spreading risk. Point of care molecular diagnostic assays permit the timely detection of the causative agent enabling effective disease control.

In 2017, the global Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Get Free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3461475-global-polymerase-chain-reaction-pcr-for-point-of

This report focuses on the global Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott Laboratories

Atlas Genetics

Cepheid

Fluxergy

Roche Diagnostics

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Real Time PCR

DNA/RNA Purification

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3461475-global-polymerase-chain-reaction-pcr-for-point-of

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Real Time PCR

1.4.3 DNA/RNA Purification

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.5.4 Diagnostic Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Introduction

12.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

12.2 Atlas Genetics

12.2.1 Atlas Genetics Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Introduction

12.2.4 Atlas Genetics Revenue in Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Atlas Genetics Recent Development

12.3 Cepheid

12.3.1 Cepheid Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Introduction

12.3.4 Cepheid Revenue in Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cepheid Recent Development

12.4 Fluxergy

12.4.1 Fluxergy Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Introduction

12.4.4 Fluxergy Revenue in Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Fluxergy Recent Development

12.5 Roche Diagnostics

12.5.1 Roche Diagnostics Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Introduction

12.5.4 Roche Diagnostics Revenue in Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR)for Point-of-Care(POC)Diagnostics Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com