Power Monthly Deal Analysis 2019: Mergers and Acquisitions and Investment Trends

“Power Monthly Deal Analysis – February 2019: M&A and Investment Trends” report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the power industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, venture financing and partnership transactions registered in the power industry in February 2019. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last six months, subdivided by deal types, segments and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the power industry.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2992193

Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalData’s proprietary in-house Power eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Scope

– Analyze market trends for the power market in the global arena

– Review of deal trends in wind, fossil fuels, solar, hydro, biopower, geothermal, energy efficiency, energy storage, energy infrastructure, and nuclear energy markets.

– Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the power industry

– Summary of power deals globally in the last six months

– Information on the top deals that took place in the power industry

– Geographies covered include – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

– League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs.

Reasons to buy

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.

– Evaluate the types of company divesting and acquiring assets and ways to raise capital in the market.

– Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the power industry.

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

– Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.

Make an Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2992193

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary

2.1 Power Industry, Global, Deals Analysis, February 2019

2.2 Power Industry, Global, Number of Deals by Type, February 2019

2.3 Power Industry, Global, Top Deals, February 2019

2.3.1 Fortum Raises Funds in Public Offering of Euro Bonds

2.3.2 Vnesheconombank, Gazprombank and RT Invest to Invest USD2.35 Billion in Biomass Power Plants in Russia

2.3.3 US Wind to Invest USD1.6 Billion in Maryland Offshore Wind Project in US

2.3.4 American Electric Power to Acquire Sempra Renewables from Sempra Energy for USD1.05 Billion

2.3.5 Enel Green Power Brasil Participacoes to Invest USD817 Million in Lagoa dos Ventos Wind Farm in Brazil

2.4 Power Industry, Global, Rumored Deal, February 2019

2.4.1 Vestas Wind Systems May Acquire Stake in Suzlon Energy

3 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary, by Type

3.1 Power Industry, Global, Merger and Acquisition Deals, February 2019

3.2 Power Industry, Global, Asset Transaction Deals, February 2019

3.3 Power Industry, Global, Asset Finance Deals, February 2019

Browse Full Report with TOC: https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/power-monthly-deal-analysis-february-2019-manda-and-investment-trends

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.