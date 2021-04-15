Semiconductor IP Market Analysis to 2025 – Lead by ARM Holdings, Cadence Design Systems, CEVA, eMemory Technology, Imagination Technologies, Sonics, Lattice Semiconductor and Synopsys

Semiconductor IP Market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 3346.1 Mn in 2017 to US$ 8265.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2018 and 2025.

In the twenty first century, the upcoming electronic and semiconductor technologies are paving way for automation to be introduced heavily in the manufacturing sector. Over the past two decades, automation in manufacturing has been a constant factor leading to transformation in the factory floor operations, manufacturing employment, as well as the dynamics of the manufacturing sector on a whole. Current trends that are buzzing in the manufacturing sector such as robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence have enabled the machines to match or even outpace humans in a range of activities including the cognitive activities that are required at various levels of manufacturing.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. ARM Holdings plc

2. Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

3. CEVA Inc.

4. eMemory Technology Inc.

5. Imagination Technologies Group plc

6. Sonics Inc.

7. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

8. Rambus Inc.

9. Synopsys Inc.

10. VeriSilicon Holdings Co., Ltd.

The market for Semiconductor IP globally has been segmented into three major segments including type, source and industry vertical. There a numerous semiconductor IPs available in the market that fall in different categories. These different IP blocks have been made available in order to satiate the demands of the end-users for different applications and varying intensity levels. Broadly, the IP blocks are categorized under the following segments namely processor SIP, interface SIP, physical SIP, analog SIP, and others. Further, the semiconductor IP players derive their revenues through charging licensing fees and royalty fees from their customers. Therefore, the market has been bifurcated on the basis of source of revenue earned by the players into license, and royalty fees.

South Korea, Taiwan, and China are expected to remain the leading three semiconductor manufacturing equipment markets in 2018, with South Korea emerging as the top spot with highest growth rate. S. Korea is substantially the largest semiconductor manufacturing hub with more than 55% of memory production capacity and highest fab investment. Further, China offers accelerated growth opportunities in semiconductor industry, accounting for more than 50% of total sales last year and is expected to grow further in near future. The government of country is taking several initiatives in terms of making country independent with regard to the semiconductor industry.

The report segments the global Semiconductor IP market as follows:

Global Semiconductor IP Market – By Type

Processor SIP

Interface SIP

Physical SIP

Analog SIP

Others

Global Semiconductor IP Market – By Source

Licensing

Royalty

Global Semiconductor IP Market – By Industry Vertical

Telecom

Automotive

Industrial

Electronics

Medical

Others

