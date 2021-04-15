Smart Cities in Asia-Pacific 2019: Regional Status and Key Case Studies

“Smart Cities in Asia-Pacific: Regional Status & Key Case Studies”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the smart city market in Asia-Pacific (APAC). It delivers deep qualitative insights into the smart city market, smart city value chain, and ecosystem dynamics in the region. It also analyzes key trends and smart city projects being implemented in APAC.

Growing urban demographics and rapid cities’ expansion are driving governments to deploy smart city solutions to sustain public services, drive economic competitiveness and enable a thriving environment in Asia-Pacific. Smart city initiatives in the region are driving increased collaboration between government and private industry while helping bridge the digital divide.

Top Companies Mentioned:

Accenture

AIS

Alibaba

CAT

China Mobile

China Unicom

Cisco

Dasan

EESL

EY

Foxconn

GovTech

Innodep

KPMG

M1

MTNL

Nanyang Technical University

NEC

Netlink Trust

Nucleus Connect

Singtel

SK Telecom

Starhub

Urban Redevelopment Authority

Key Highlights

– Asia-Pacific is a heterogeneous smart cities market with projects at different stages of development across the region.

– Governments are using smart city initiatives as a means to increase collaboration between different parts of government as well as between private industry and government.

– Telcos are heavily engaged in providing connectivity solutions through investments in fixed and mobile networks.

– Telecom operators are using data collection and analytics platforms as a way to move up the value chain from simple connectivity in Asia-Pacific’s smart city projects.

Scope

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Smart cities taxonomy & market context: an overview of the smart city context in APAC and analysis of the smart city value-chain and role of telcos.

– The situation of smart cities in APAC: an overview on the main smart city opportunities and challenges and how these are driving and impacting smart city investments. This section also analyzes telcos’ role within smart city projects in APAC.

– Smart city case studies: this section details the business model and strategies of two smart city projects in APAC. It also details telcos’ involvement in these projects.

– Key findings and recommendations: the insider concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for smart city stakeholders, including telecom service providers.

Reasons to buy

– This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the value chain and business models of smart city projects in Asia-Pacific. It helps executives fully understand smart city market dynamics, determine key smart city positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans and optimize return on investments.

– Two case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around two smart city projects in the region, including scope, services, budgets and timelines. The case studies also give an overview of the type of smart city solutions, use cases and value propositions telcos have rolled out. This will help telecom executives craft adapted smart city strategies to unlock new revenue streams.

– The report discusses concrete opportunities in the smart cities market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for smart city market participants, including telecom service providers.

