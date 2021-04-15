Surgical Robots Market Professional In-depth Analysis Growth and Trends Report 2019 – 2023

Surgical Robots Market Outlook

Robotic surgery, also known as robot-assisted surgery, enables doctors to perform a wide variety of complex procedures with much more flexibility, accuracy, and control than conventional surgical techniques. This modern form of surgery involves the use of surgical robots to improve the performance level and increase the rate of success. These forms of surgeries are normally associated with minimally invasive surgery, which involves procedures that are performed through extremely tiny incisions.

In an in-depth market report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), they reveal the various relevant information and provide a detailed analysis of the segments along with the driving factors that can impact the surgical robots market growth. Increasing automation in the healthcare industry and proliferating demand for minimally invasive surgeries has led to the growth of the surgical robots’ market on a global scale.

Competitive Landscape

The global surgical robots market comprises of various noteworthy players who are constantly coming up with new and innovative solutions to further advance the device and enhance its efficiency level. Some of the key players in the market are Medtronic, Google Life Sciences, Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., TransEnterix, Johnson & Johnson, Hansen Medical and others.

13th Feb 2019, Johnson & Johnson, a global healthcare giant, revealed its plan of acquiring Auris Health, a surgical robotics company, for a striking $3.4 billion in cash. The global giant looks to further expand its digital surgery business with this move.

Vicarious Surgical announced that it had closed a $10 million round of funding led by Bill Gates’ Gates Frontier. The company will use this money to continue to develop its technology combining surgical robots and VR.

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the global surgical robot market is divided on the basis of control mechanism, application, and surgical robot.

By control mechanism, the market includes computer control and direct telemanipulator.

By surgical robot, the market involves telesurgery systems, robotic radiosurgery systems, shared control robotic surgical systems, and supervisor-controlled surgical system.

By application, the market segments into gynecologic surgery, urologic surgery, general surgery, cardiac surgery, colorectal surgery, head and neck surgery, and others.

Global Surgical Robots Market – Regional Analysis

America region is currently dominates the market of surgical robots in the healthcare industry. The high growth in this region is attributed to the factors such as rising financial capability of hospitals to invest in these systems, strategic collaboration with assurance companies, rising patient acceptance for the use of surgical robots in the procedures owing to superior healthcare outcomes, and general awareness about computer-assisted surgeries. U.S. accounts the largest share in Americas Surgical Robots Market. The market is growing due to large acceptance of these robots in surgeries. For instance, with the help of Da Vinci system, total 563,000 procedures are performed in U.S. in 2016, of which 44% was in gynaecology, 33% was in general surgery, and 19% was in urology.

European Market currently holds the second largest market share of surgical robots industry. The market is growing in this region is attributed to the factors such as increasing need for automation in the healthcare sector and growing demand for minimally-invasive surgeries or unmanned surgery and miniature robotics has spurred the growth of Surgical Robots in this market. Moreover, a rise in incidences of colorectal cancer, neurological disorders, and gynaecological diseases is expected to boost the adoption of robotic surgical systems in European countries.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is relatively slow in implementing the use of surgical robots in the healthcare sector. Healthcare industry is rapidly shifting to Asia Pacific from other regions such as Americas and Europe. The major factors for this includes, constantly expanding population base along with the cost advantage, the emergence of high-quality and better healthcare infrastructure and institutions in these countries and growing private funds and government initiatives in the region.

