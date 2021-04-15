Teleshopping Market Demand and Key Players by 2025: QVC, HSN, EVINE Live, Shop LC, Jewelry Television, HomeShop18, Naaptol Online Shopping, TVC Skyshop, SHOP CJ Network, DEN Snapdeal TV Shop

Global Teleshopping Market Size Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global Teleshopping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Teleshopping development in United States, Europe and China.

Teleshopping is way of selling product through television advertisements that gives complete description of the product, and also provides contact details for the customer to place their orders.

The country’s teleshopping market is facing stiff competition from e-commerce, with an increasing number of people now preferring shopping on mobile and internet, thereby hampering the growth of teleshopping market in the US

Teleshopping market in India grew significantly over the past few years owing to, increasing disposable income, ease of shopping, rising television penetration in the country. Moreover, increasing offerings by private label brands at affordable prices, growing discounts and offers, coupled with rising working population are other factors driving teleshopping market in India. In addition, improving standard of living, coupled with changing consumers tastes and preference from traditional way of shopping to new and innovative forms.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: QVC, HSN, EVINE Live, Shop LC, Jewelry Television, HomeShop18, Naaptol Online Shopping, TVC Skyshop, SHOP CJ Network, DEN Snapdeal TV Shop, HBN Network, Best Deal TV, Ace Teleshop, Telemart Shopping Network, Teleone Consumers Product

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dedicated Channel

Infomercial

Market segment by Application, split into

Television

Internet

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Teleshopping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Teleshopping development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

