Testing Environment as a Service Market Insights and In-depth Analysis 2019 : Accenture , CA Technologies , Capgemini , Cognizant

Test environment as a service is an on-demand service for managing end-to-end software test environments. Test environment as a service helps software development organizations to reduce the cost of software testing by eliminating the need for IT infrastructure to create test environments. The testing environment also provides an output based testing that covers every aspect of software testing lifecycle.

The growth of testing environment as a service market is fueled by driving factors such as increasing rate of adoption of cloud based solutions by organizations, and cot optimization for software testing , whereas, the increasing security concerns is the major factors that are hindering the growth of this market.

Top Key Players of this Report

1. Accenture

2. CA Technologies

3. Capgemini

4. Cognizant

5. HCL Technologies

6. Hewlett Packard Development Company

7. Infotree Solutions

8. KPIT Technologies

9. QA Infotech

10. Wipro Limited

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global testing environment as a service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the testing environment as a service industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of testing environment as a service market with detailed market segmentation by service type, end-user and geography. The global testing environment as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading testing environment as a service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the testing environment as a service market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global testing environment as a service market is segmented on the basis of service type and end-user. Based on service type, the market is segmented as professional services and managed services. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented as SMEs and Large enterprises.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global testing environment as a service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The testing environment as a service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting testing environment as a service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the testing environment as a service market in these regions.

