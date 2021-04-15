Top Growth Opportunities: Hot Drinks in Canada Market Overview 2019 by Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Keurig Green Mountain Inc, Nestle SA, Tata Sons Limited, Starbucks, Kicking Horse Coffee, The TDL Group Corp, Loblaw Companies Limited, Sobeys Inc, Higgins & Burke LTD

“Top Growth Opportunities: Hot Drinks in Canada”, provides an overview of the Hot Drinks market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. GlobalData’s proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for Hot Drinks producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight. The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.

Companies Mentioned:

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Keurig Green Mountain Inc

Nestle SA

Tata Sons Limited

Starbucks

Kicking Horse Coffee

The TDL Group Corp

Loblaw Companies Limited

Sobeys Inc

Higgins & Burke LTD

This report provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for Hot Drinks producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of Hot Drinks markets in Canada through GlobalData’s detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.

GlobalData’s Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for Hot Drinks producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.

Scope

– Canada’s hot drinks sector is led by the hot coffee category in both value and volume terms

– Canadian consumers focus on wellbeing and manufacturers are prepared to meet their demands

– Older consumers in the age group of 55+ years, who make up 30% of the population, account for the bulk of consumption of hot drinks in Canada

– Malt-based hot drinks and roast and ground coffee to witness strong growth in future.

Reasons to buy

– This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of Canada’s Hot Drinks consumers.

– This is based on GlobalData’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Hot Drinks sector.

– Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined.

– This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.

