Tunisia: Country Intelligence Report 2019

“Tunisia: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Tunisia today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2116552

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

Ooredoo Tunisia

Orange Tunisie

Tunisie Telecom

Lycanobile

beIN Sports

ART

OSN

Telecom service revenue growth in Tunisia through 2017-2022 will be driven by the mobile data, fixed broadband and pay-TV services segments. Mobile voice will be the largest revenue-contributing segment until 2020, with its share of total revenue to decline to 33.3% in 2022. The mobile data segment, however, will surpass mobile voice as the leading revenue contributor in 2021. Mobile data revenue will grow at a CAGR of 12.2% over 2017-2022 to reach $439.2m by the end of 2022, aided by the continuing expansion of 4G services and the growing adoption of smartphones, data bundles and value-added services. Operator focus on expanding 4G network and FTTH services will boost mobile and fixed broadband markets, respectively.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Tunisia.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

– Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice and mobile data markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications market.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Enquire before Buying at @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2116552

Scope

– Overall telecom service revenue in Tunisia is estimated to reach $1.5bn in 2022, at a CAGR of 0.8% driven by growth in mobile data, fixed broadband and pay-TV revenue.

– Mobile revenue will account for 74.6% of total telecom revenue in 2022.

– The Tunisian telecom market will be dominated by Ooredoo Tunisie and Tunisie Telecom. Operators will continue to focus on 4G coverage expansions, deployment of fiber-optic networks and offering appealing data plans and value-added services to stimulate data adoption.

Reasons to buy

– This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Tunisia’s telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Tunisia’s mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

– With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Tunisia’s telecommunications markets.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Tunisia.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/tunisia-country-intelligence-report

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.