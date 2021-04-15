Vaccines Market to Witness Impressive Global Growth in Production-Consumption Ratio through 2027

According to a new market research study titled Vaccines Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and End User. The global vaccines market is expected to reach US$ 64,538.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 36,998.8 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the pharmaceutical industries, emergence of new local players with competitive vaccine portfolio.

PFIZER INC

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Panacea Biotec Limited

Astellas Pharma Inc.

NOVAVAX, INC.

VBI Vaccines Inc.

Bavarian Nordic

The global vaccines market on the patient type is segmented into pediatric patients and adult patients. In 2018, the pediatric segment held a largest market share of 70.0% of the vaccines market, by patient type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as external immunization is necessary for the new borns. Moreover, vaccines have helped the children in staying healthy and been successful to save millions of lives for more than 50 years.

The Vaccines Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Vaccines Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Vaccines Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

The Vaccines Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Also, key Vaccines Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

