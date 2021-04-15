World Construction Project Management Software Market: By Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Opportunities, Geographic Segmentation, Key Players and Forecast to 2023
Summary
Construction Project Management Software market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
Global Construction Project Management Software Market: Product Segment Analysis
primarily split into
Installed-PC Software
Installed-Mobile Software
Cloud-based Software
Global Construction Project Management Software Market: Application Segment Analysis
General contractors
Building owners
Independent construction managers
Sub-contractors
Global Construction Project Management Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
The Players mentioned in our report
Aconex Ltd
Procore
Viewpoint, Inc
Odoo S.A
Buildertrend
CMiC
Sage
Co-construct
Jiansoft
Oracle
e-Builder
Yonyou
MyCollab
Jonas
Jinshisoft
Microsoft
Fieldwire
GLODON
RedTeam
eSUB
