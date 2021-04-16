3D Medical Imaging Services Market with New Principle and Updated Strategies Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Canon Inc., Carestream Health, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens AG, Esaote SpA, Materialise

3D medical imaging technique is used to create the visual representations of the interior body parts for medical intervention and clinical analysis. The 3D medical imaging technique provides a crisper images of bones and a clearer three-dimensional pictures of blood vessels with higher resolution in diagnosis. The 3D medical imaging technique provides advanced services that helps in various application such as, oncology,, cardiology, orthopedic and others.

The 3D medical imaging services market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing adoption of hybrid technology, rising acceptance of lower doses of ionizing radiation. However, the increasing technological advancements and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the 3D medical imaging services market.

The List of Companies

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

3. Canon Inc.

4. Carestream Health

5. Hitachi, Ltd.

6. Siemens AG

7. Esaote SpA

8. Materialise

9. PLANMECA OY

Hologic Inc.

“Global 3D Medical Imaging Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global 3D medical imaging services market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, end-user, and geography. The global 3D medical imaging services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global 3D medical imaging services market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and end-user. The 3D medical imaging services market is segmented into MRI, X-ray, ultrasound and others, by technology. On the basis of application the market is classified as orthopedic, oncology, cardiology and others. Based on the end user, the 3D medical imaging services market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics centers, research centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global 3D medical imaging services market based on technology, application and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall 3D medical imaging services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 3D medical imaging services market, owing to the factors such as, increasing demand for multi-modality systems and favorable support by the government in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increase in demand for healthcare service in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.