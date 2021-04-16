Adventure Tourism Market to witness impressive global growth through 2023 according to new research report
The global adventure tourism market was valued at $444,850 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,335,738 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.4 % from 2017 to 2023. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector fosters the growth for adventure tourism market.
Adventure tourism is defined as travelling outside a person’s regular environment. Adventure travel may involve various adventurous activities such as caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, hunting, rafting, and others. Tourism is one of the most rapidly growing sectors, while adventure tourism is one of its fastest growing segments.
The growth of adventure tourism is driven by increase in government initiatives to promote tourism However, risk involved in adventure travelling and unpredictable weather conditions are few major challenges to the adventure tourism industry. Conversely, increase in social media trend has created lucrative opportunity for adventure service providers, as Facebook has become the most preferred social network among travelers.
The market is segmented on the basis of type, activity, type of travelers, age group, sales channel, and geography. By type, the market has been classified into hard, soft, and others. By activity, the market has been divided into land-based activity, water-based activity, and air-based activity. By type of travelers, the market has been segmented into solo, friends/group, couple, and family. By age group, it is categorized into below 30 years, 30-41 years, 42-49 years, and 50 years & above. The sales channel segment includes travel agent and direct. Based on geography, the global adventure tourism market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the adventure tourism market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.
Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Hard
Soft
Others
By Activity
Land Based Activity
Water Based Activity
Air Based Activity
By Type of Travelers
Solo
Friends/Group
Couple
Family
By Age Group
Below 30 Years
30 to 41 Years
42 to 49 Years
50 Years & Above
By Sales Channel
Travel Agent
Direct
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Switzerland
Norway
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY PLAYERS:
Austin Adventures, Inc.
G Adventures Inc.
Mountain Travel Sobek
TUI Ag.
ROW Adventures
REI Adventures
InnerAsia Travel Group, Inc.
Intrepid Group Limited
Butterfield & Robinson Management Services, Inc
Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION
1.2. KEY BENEFITS
1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top impacting factors
3.2.3. Top winning strategies
3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING
3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Development of the global travel & tourism industry
3.5.1.2. Rise in disposable income
3.5.1.3. High penetration of internet
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Increase in terrorism & crime rate, political uncertainty, and natural calamities
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. Heavy investment for better infrastructure
CHAPTER 4 ADVENTURE TOURISM MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1. OVERVIEW
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. HARD
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by geography
4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
4.3. SOFT
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by geography
4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country
4.4. OTHERS
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by geography
4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country
Continued…
