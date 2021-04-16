Adventure Tourism Market to witness impressive global growth through 2023 according to new research report

The global adventure tourism market was valued at $444,850 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,335,738 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.4 % from 2017 to 2023. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector fosters the growth for adventure tourism market.

Adventure tourism is defined as travelling outside a person’s regular environment. Adventure travel may involve various adventurous activities such as caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, hunting, rafting, and others. Tourism is one of the most rapidly growing sectors, while adventure tourism is one of its fastest growing segments.

The growth of adventure tourism is driven by increase in government initiatives to promote tourism However, risk involved in adventure travelling and unpredictable weather conditions are few major challenges to the adventure tourism industry. Conversely, increase in social media trend has created lucrative opportunity for adventure service providers, as Facebook has become the most preferred social network among travelers.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, activity, type of travelers, age group, sales channel, and geography. By type, the market has been classified into hard, soft, and others. By activity, the market has been divided into land-based activity, water-based activity, and air-based activity. By type of travelers, the market has been segmented into solo, friends/group, couple, and family. By age group, it is categorized into below 30 years, 30-41 years, 42-49 years, and 50 years & above. The sales channel segment includes travel agent and direct. Based on geography, the global adventure tourism market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31723

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the adventure tourism market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Hard

Soft

Others

By Activity

Land Based Activity

Water Based Activity

Air Based Activity

By Type of Travelers

Solo

Friends/Group

Couple

Family

By Age Group

Below 30 Years

30 to 41 Years

42 to 49 Years

50 Years & Above

By Sales Channel

Travel Agent

Direct

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Switzerland

Norway

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS:

Austin Adventures, Inc.

G Adventures Inc.

Mountain Travel Sobek

TUI Ag.

ROW Adventures

REI Adventures

InnerAsia Travel Group, Inc.

Intrepid Group Limited

Butterfield & Robinson Management Services, Inc

Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A.

Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31723

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top impacting factors

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Development of the global travel & tourism industry

3.5.1.2. Rise in disposable income

3.5.1.3. High penetration of internet

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Increase in terrorism & crime rate, political uncertainty, and natural calamities

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Heavy investment for better infrastructure

CHAPTER 4 ADVENTURE TOURISM MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. HARD

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by geography

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. SOFT

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by geography

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. OTHERS

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by geography

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31723

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]