Air Cargo Market Growth Strategies 2027 – DHL International, Lufthansa Cargo, FedEx, Emirates SkyCargo, Cargolux, Cathay Pacific Airways, United Parcel Service of America, ANA Cargo and EtihadCargo

Air Cargo Market valued at US$ 102.00 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 145.20 Bn by 2027.

An off-the-shelf report on Air Cargo Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global air cargo market with more than one-third of the market share surpassing Europe, with China and Japan being the leading countries in this region. This growth in demand for air cargo in this region is attributed to robust economic growth along with growing retail enactment owing to the rising disposable income. Moreover, foreign manufacturers select Asian countries as their production locations due to the availability of cheap labor.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001311

Major Players Operating in the Air Cargo Market Include:

1. DHL International GmbH

2. Lufthansa Cargo AG

3. FedEx

4. Emirates SkyCargo

5. Cargolux

6. Cathay Pacific Airways

7. United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

8. ANA Cargo

9. EtihadCargo

10. Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company

Flourishing e-Commerce industry worldwide is expected to fuel the growth of air cargo market

The services provided by air cargo firms to e-commerce business are data management, real-time tracking, safe transportation, reduced time, and others. There are numerous benefits related to e-commerce and it can get fulfilled if the company deliver to its customer on time. The air cargo plays a key role in the e-commerce ecosystem. With the increasing number of online customers and increasing cross border sales, the demand for air cargo is expected to surge during the forecast period.

Many air cargo carriers are capitalizing on the sturdy growth in Asia Pacific, particularly Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia. These countries are witnessing high growth due to a considerable relocation of manufacturing from China to these countries. Moreover, governments of economies in the Asia Pacific region are investing in building logistics hub such as KLIA Aeropolis in Malaysia. Further, countries such as Vietnam is a major agro-forestry-fisher exporter. Emirates SkyCargo, a Dubai based carrier stated that the volume of fruit exports from Vietnam to Dubai has increased significantly during the past few years. With the increasing volume of exports, in 2018 the Emirates SkyCargo signed an MoU with the Investment and Tourism Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to cooperatively explore opportunities for promoting trade to and from Vietnam.

Air Cargo Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The air cargo market is segmented based on regular and express services. The express service market is expected to witness a significant demand during the forecast period due to the increasing online buyers. Moreover, express service with extra value-added services acts as a competitive edge among air cargo vendors. The regular service is a traditional service with less cost compared to the express service. Regular services are generally used where time is not a constraint.

Purchase for Report @ – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001311

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]