App Analytics Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025

According to a recent report titled, “App Analytics Market by Component, Type, Deployment Mode, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global app analytics market was valued at $920 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,798 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Increasing inclination of enterprises toward mobile-based advertising, growth in smartphone penetration in developing economies, surge in number of mobile & web apps and rise in investment in analytics technology, majorly supplement the growth of the market. However, availability of open source alternatives and non-uniformity of data is expected to hamper the market growth.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Adobe

Appsee

IBM Corporation

Countly

Mixpanel

Localytics

App Annie

Appdynamics

Appsflyer

Clevertap

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the App Analytics market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2018-2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Component

Software

Service

By Type

Mobile App Analytics

Web App Analytics

By Deployment Mode

On premise

Cloud

By Application

Marketing Analytics

Performance Analytics

In-App Analytics

Revenue Analytics

Others

By Industry Vertical

Gaming

Entertainment

Social Media

IT & Telecom

Health & Fitness

Travel & Hospitality

Retail & E-Commerce

Education & Learning

BFSI

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD APP ANALYTICS MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD APP ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD APP ANALYTICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

