Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market 2025 | Key Players – Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Security Group

Internet of Things (IoT) has brought everything connected through internet. Increase application of smart devices are enabling us to collect big data on a regular basis. The data gathered are becoming more complex and uncertain and therefore artificial intelligence (AI) came into picture. AI can efficiently deal with the difficulties created by big data. Artificial Intelligence is basically the simulation of logical human thinking using computer technology. Artificial Intelligence provides the framework and tools to go beyond small real-time decision and automation use cases for IoT.

The report aims to provide an overview of global artificial intelligence in IoT market with detailed market segmentation by technology, hardware, application, and geography. The global artificial intelligence in IoT market is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period with its application in safeguarding assets and designing automated decision making.

Google Inc.

Cisco

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Apple Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Security Group

NVIDIA Corp.

Amazon Inc.

– To provide overview of the global artificial intelligence in IoT market

– To analyze and forecast the global artificial intelligence in IoT market on the basis of technology, hardware and application

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall artificial intelligence in IoT market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key artificial intelligence in IoT players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market Landscape

4 Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market Analysis- Global

6 Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

7 Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

8 Industry Landscape

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market, Key Company Profiles

11 Appendix

