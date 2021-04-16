Automotive Air Filter Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis To 2023

Global Automotive Air Filter Industry

An automotive air filter is used in the vehicle to provide clean air to the engine and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. To properly run the vehicle there is a need of continuous flow of oxygen to the engine cylinder for proper combustion of fuel. An automotive air filter provides clean air with maintaining the proper flow of air to engine. The air filter prevents abrasive particulate matter from entering the engine’s cylinders otherwise it could cause mechanical wear and oil contamination. Automotive air filter market is expected to witness a significant growth rate at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Factors motivating the automotive air filter market includes growth in automotive vehicle sales, strict government norms for automotive, and increasing demand for cars equipped with HVAC in emerging economies. Additionally, increasing air pollution there is a need of regular replacement of air filter specially in the urban area. However, it is projected that the increment in the sales of electric vehicle will reduce the usage of intake air filters in the automotive as there is no use of air in the electrical vehicle. Although, increasing usage of higher efficiency material is expected to provide new opportunities to the market.

Geographically, the global automotive air filter market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. APAC region is growing at a significant growth and may dominate the overall global automotive air filter market. China, India, Japan and South Korea are the key economies in the APAC region. Low manufacturing cost, high vehicle sales, basic infrastructure development are some other factors boosting the growth of the air filter market. North America region is also expected to have a considerable market share. Vast automotive market, high price of vehicle, high consumer spending, are the major factor driving the North America region. Europe is expected to show a lucrative market growth. The major countries that will contribute to the market growth includes Germany, UK, Italy, and France. The key players contributing into the growth of the global automotive air filter market include 3M Purification Inc., CLARCOR Air Filtration Products Inc., Inc., Cummins Inc., Denso Corporation, K&N Engineering, Inc., Mahle GmbH, MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, Parker-Hannifin Corporation and Sogefi Group.

Research Methods and Tools

The market study of automotive air filter market has been incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. To derive the number, the market is analysed by different approaches. Method implemented for deriving the numbers include annual vehicle sales data, analysis of the annual report of the company, geographical location of the major market player, average cost of the air filters at the regional level, government rules for emission and air filter, air pollution and particulate matter density, electrical vehicle market growth are studied. Annual reports of the companies provide deep knowledge about the revenue in different region and other prospects. Furthermore, an overview of dominating and fastest growing segment market share is also derived on the basis of information provided by annual reports of the company. Beside this, geographical locations of major market player are analysed. Expansion or acquisition of manufacturing unit in a particular region has been taken into consideration. The US, European countries, China, India, Japan, South Korea are the major location taken in to consideration.

Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis has been provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue

Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis

The report is intended for automotive air filter market players, potential entrants, startups, automotive companies, government and end-use industries for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, market determinants, automotive regulations, and key findings. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global Automotive Air Filter Market Research and Analysis, By Product

Global Automotive Air Filter Market Research and Analysis, By Vehicle Type

Global Automotive Air Filter Market Research and Analysis, By Material

Global Automotive Air Filter Market Research and Analysis, By Region

The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Automotive Air Filter Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Automotive Air Filter Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Automotive Air Filter Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.Companies Mentioned

3M PURIFICATION INC.

2. ACDELCO, INC.

3. AFFINIA GROUP INC.

4. AHLSTROM OYJ

5. CLARCOR AIR FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC.

6. CUMMINS INC.

7. DENSO CORPORATION

8. DONALDSON COMPANY, INC

10. FRAM GROUP, LLC

11. HENGST SE & CO. KG

12. K&N ENGINEERING, INC.

13. MAHLE GMBH

14. MANN+HUMMEL GMBH

15. MELKEV MACHINERY IMPEX

16. NGK INSULATORS, LTD

17. PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION

18. PUROLATOR FILTERS LLC

19. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

20. SOGEFI SPA

