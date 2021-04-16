Automotive Petrol Engine Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2025

The “Global Automotive Petrol Engine Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive petrol engine industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive petrol engine market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-user and geography. The global automotive petrol engine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A petrol engine is also known as a gasoline engine is an internal combustion engine with spark ignition which is designed to run on petrol and similar volatile fuels. Mostly in petrol engines, fuel and air are pre-mixed before compression. Earlier pre-mixing was done in a carburetor but now it is done by electronically controlled fuel injection.

Its low on emission hence it is ecofriendly and requires low maintenance cost are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of automotive petrol engine market whereas torque is less hence pulling power is less is the major restraining factor for this market. More advancement in the engine technology will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Leading Key Players:

1. Continental AG

2. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V.

3. NGK Spark Plugs Co., Ltd.

4. Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

5. Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

6. Infineon Technologies Ag

7. Robert Bosch GmbH

8. Delphi Technologies PLC

9. Denso Corporation

10. Hitachi, Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive petrol engine market based on type, application and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automotive petrol engine market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key automotive petrol engine market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

