Barrier Films Market Analysis by Size, Status, Segmentation and Growth Opportunity by 2019 to 2024

Global Barrier Films Market Growth 2019-2024

Barrier films are used to protect contents from oxygen, water and light permeation. It is widely used in food packaging and other packaging. According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Barrier Films can be divided as follows:

The first kind need to mention is Transparent Barrier Films, it hold the largest share in global market, which accounts for about 68.91% in 2019. The following is Metalized Barrier Films share 19.20% in 2019. From the view of region, Europe have a larger market share in 2019 which account for 36.12% and will witness a stable growth in following years. Asia-Pacific hold a market share of 30.27% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from North America, which share a 28.68% market share in 2019, might affect the development trend of Barrier Films. South America and Middle East and Africa are also play important role in Global market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Barrier Films market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13970 million by 2024, from US$ 11280 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Barrier Films business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Barrier Films market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Barrier Films value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Metalized Barrier Films

Transparent Barrier Films

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food &Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Electronic

Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Toppan Printing Co. Ltd

Dai Nippon Printing

Amcor

Ultimet Films Limited

DuPont Teijin Films

Toray Advanced Film

Mitsubishi PLASTICS

Toyobo

Schur Flexibles Group

Uflex Ltd.

Sealed Air

Mondi

Wipak

KOROZO

3M

QIKE

VF Verpackungen GmbH

Berry Plastics

Taghleef Industries

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

Fraunhofer POLO

Sunrise

Cosmo Films

Clondalkin Group

JBF RAK

Bemis

Konica Minolta

Accredo Packaging, Inc.

Atlantis Pak Co. Ltd.

FUJIFILM

Krehalon

Glenroy, Inc.

Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd.

Flexopack

Rollprint

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Barrier Films consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Barrier Films market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Barrier Films manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Barrier Films with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Barrier Films submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

