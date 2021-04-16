Biosimilars Market Estimated to Generate Revenue of $26,551.3 million by 2020 – Novartis, Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical, LG Life Sciences

Biosimilars industry is facing problems relating to production efficiency and quantity. The lack of economies of scale for small scale manufacturers and absence of regulatory guidelines in lucrative regions such as China, US are hindering the growth of biosimilars market. However, strong government initiatives pertaining to production and approval is a key factor that would eventually reduce the impact of these restraints over the forecast period.

Global biosimilars/follow-on-biologics market accounted for an overall revenue of $2,552.0 million in 2014 and it is estimated to generate an approximate revenue of $26,551.3 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 49.1% from 2015 to 2020.

This report provides a comprehensive market share analysis of leading companies and highlights the competition in the market. Product launch is the key strategy adopted by the leading player of biosimilars industry. The key companies profiled in this report are Novartis (Sandoz), Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LG Life Sciences, Celltrion, Biocon, Hospira, Merck Serono (Merck Group), Biogen idec, Inc., and Genentech (Roche Group).

Biosimilars or follow-on-biologics are highly similar versions of reference biologics derived from living organisms such as plants and animals. The development of biosimilars and validation with reference biologics play a significant role in the commercialization of biosimilars. Economic pricing of biosimilars, ease in development and a quick approval process are some key driving factors that drive the growth of this market. Effective and timely formulated regulations facilitate the viability and balance between original and biosimilar products. Moreover, a favorable regulatory environment and the establishment of IPR protections are factors that boost the market growth. The upcoming patent expiration for blockbuster drugs has revolutionized the aspect of commercialization whilst triggering a large scale adoption of biosimilars.

The product segment in the biosimilars market comprises of Human Growth Hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Interferon, Colony Stimulating Factors and others. Biosimilars erythropoietin is the highest revenue generating biosimilars drug candidate owing to its high approval rate for commercialization. Interferon biosimilars are the fastest growing drugs in the biosimilars market. This growth is supplemented by the use of interferon biosimilars across a wide range of applications.

The biosimilars applications market is segmented into blood disorders, oncology diseases, chronic and autoimmune diseases and growth hormone deficiency. The application of biosimilars in blood disease treatment is the highest revenue generating segment owing to the high-priced reference biologics and frequent application. However, biosimilars applications in autoimmune and chronic diseases exhibit the highest potential due to the changing off patent scenario.

