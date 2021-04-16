Cancer Pain Market Projected to Reach $7,545 million by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 4.5% | Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, BioDelivery Sciences International, Daiichi Sankyo, Grunenthal Pharma

The report on “Cancer Pain Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The global cancer pain market generated $5,285 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $7,545 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Cancer pain can be due to the disease condition itself or may be due to the associated treatments such as surgeries, chemotherapy, and other therapies. There is surge in the demand for cancer pain drugs owing to the growth in incidence of different forms of cancer, higher number of R&D studies to develop cancer pain therapeutics, and increase in adoption of cancer pain drugs. In addition, growth in the geriatric population and wide availability of cancer pain drugs further drive the market growth. However, adverse effects associated with cancer pain are projected to impede the market growth.

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc., BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Grunenthal Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co, Inc., Insys Therapeutics, Inc., Mundipharma International Limited, Orexo AB, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited , Eli Lilly and Company, Galena Biopharma, Kyowa Kirin International plc, Meda Pharmaceuticals

The global cancer pain market is segmented based on drug type, disease indication, and region. Based on drug type, the market is classified into opioids, non-opioids, and nerve blockers. According to the disease indication, the market is categorized into lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, blood cancer, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil and rest of LAMEA).

