Clinical Alarm Management Market Gain Larger Scope of Growth and Penetration Worldwide Forecasts To 2023

In the latest report on the global clinical alarm management market, Market Research Future (MRFR) claims that a 30.4% CAGR is achievable during the forecast period (2018—2023). Clinical alarms are used in providing better care to patients as these alarms help in staying alert. This technology depends on several software for better application. The non-invasive technology it follows is getting rapid approval from patients owing to which its market percolation has become easier.

The rapidly evolving technology is gaining robust traction from the evolving homecare facilities. The technology allows a round-the-clock monitoring owing to which the demand for the product is also getting stronger in hospitals and clinics, especially in ICU facilities. At the same point of time, stringent government regulations regarding the highest level of patient care service are bolstering the market growth.

Clinical Alarm Management Market Key Players

This are some of the major players for global clinical alarm management market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic, Baxter

Vocera Communications

Mindray Medical International

GE Healthcare

Ascom Holdings

Spok

(Subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc.)

Masimo

Connexall

Drager

Bernoulli Enterprise

Capsule Technologie (Subsidiary of Qualcomm Life, Inc.)

Mobile Heartbeat (Subsidiary of Hospital Corporation of America)

In 2019, Getinge received FDA clearance for their new software version of Servo-u and Servo-n. These machines are known for their contributions in the mechanical ventilator platform. The revised model would introduce several features such as volume control with slowing down of flow, better alarm management, streamlined setup for ventilation modes, and context-based guidance to simplify its application

Clinical Alarm Management Market Segmentation

The global clinical alarm management market, as discussed by MRFR in their report, is by product, component, and end-user.

Based on the product, the global clinical alarm management market is segmented into physiological monitors, nurse call systems, bed alarms, EMR integration systems, mobility solutions, ventilators, central monitoring systems, and clinical decision support tools. The ventilator segment is finding good market traction due to a substantial rise in intensive care services.

Based on the component, the global clinical alarm management market is segmented into solutions and services.

Based on the end user, the clinical alarm management market includes long-term care centers, hospitals, and ambulatory care centers & home care settings. The hospitals segment has a substantial market dominance due to its infrastructural superiority and better investment facilities.

Clinical Alarm Management Market Regional Analysis

Europe is second in the global clinical alarm management market owing to increasing government support for healthcare sector and the awareness programs about the clinical alarms conducted by different foundation contributors in promoting the market across the globe.

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market owing to the increasing patient population, rising demand for various healthcare facilities for better treatment and increasing healthcare expenditure drives the market with the region. The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global clinical alarm management market owing to the presence of poor economies and low per capita income, especially in the African region.

The Americas dominate the global clinical alarm management market. Increasing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness about the patient safety methods and innovation by healthcare companies drives the market growth within the region.

