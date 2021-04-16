Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Growth Factors Estimated By Global Eminent Players Nike , Spanx , ADIDAS AG , Wacoal America , Triumph International , 2XU Pty Ltd., Leonisa SA Ann Chery, Under Armour , Skins International Trading AG

Premium Market Insights has Published New Market Research Report on – “Compression Wear and Shapewear Market – Global Industry Share, Size, Overview, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2019 – 2027.”

Compression wear and shapewear are close fitted apparels, designed to mold the body to a certain shape by application of gentle pressure at specific parts of the body. Compression wear provides muscle stabilization, improves blood circulation and enhances recovery from injuries. Shapewear helps in contouring the body by toning up the excess fat situated on belly, thighs and other parts of the body and makes the appearance slimmer. The innovative materials such as aloe vera, cotton and others incorporated into these skintight apparels help to improve the stamina & body balance, and control the body temperature. Rising popularity of compression wear in geriatric population, rise in personal disposable income, changing lifestyles and advancements in the fabric technology & garment designs are factors driving the demand of compression and shapewear market.

World compression and shape wear market is segmented on the basis of type, application, gender, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into compression wear and shapewear. Compression wear is further sub-segmented into bottoms, tops, sleeves, socks, stockings, and others. Among these, bottoms dominate the overall revenue generated from compression wear segment in 2015, owing to their vast health benefits and extreme popularity among professional athletes. Usage of innovative fabric with elastic and moisture wicking properties, has also supplemented the demand of compression wear segment.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into performance & recovery and body shaping & lifestyle. Segmentation based on gender includes male and female users. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into multi-retail stores, specialty retail stores, and online stores. Geographic breakdown and in-depth analysis of each of the aforesaid segments are included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in the world compression and shapewear market. Product innovation, large obese population, huge number of lifestyle users, and rise in prevalence of exercising trends are the factors that drive the market growth.

