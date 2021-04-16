Connected Aircraft Market to 2025 – Key Players Inmarsat, Iridium, Honeywell International, Thales Group, Cobham, Viasat, Panasonic Avionics, Rockwell Collins, and Echostar

Rising demand for data management systems among the commercial airliners, military forces and ground base stations (civil airports or military airports) is influencing the demand for connected aircraft in the current scenario. In addition, the increasing the demand for in-flight connectivity is paving the path for satellite connectivity, which is catalyzing the growth for connected aircraft market. Moreover, the technological advancements in the field of SATCOM, on-board and on-ground software for real time communication and aircraft data gathering is also bolstering the market for connected aircraft. However, these technologies are highly vulnerable to cyber-attacks, which is a major factor limiting the commercial airlines and military forces to adopt this technology, thereby inhibiting the market growth. Nonetheless, the aircraft manufacturers as well as the connectivity providers are continuously emphasizing on delivering robust technologies to deter cyber threats, which is expected to drive the market for connected aircraft in the coming years.

The Emerging/Prominent key players include in this research are:

1. Inmarsat

2. Iridium

3. Honeywell International Inc

4. GOGO LLC

5. Thales Group

6. Cobham Plc

7. Viasat Inc.

8. Panasonic Avionics Corporation

9. Rockwell Collins

10. Echostar Corporation

The trend of connectivity is everywhere nowadays, from homes, to cars, to aircrafts. The connected technologies facilitates the aircraft operators in increasing the operational efficiency, comfort and passenger and crew experience. The advanced technology also facilitates the pilots to communicate real time data with the ground stations as well as other airborne aircrafts in the vicinity. Several technological companies are constantly investing substantial quantity of time and amounts in the development of robust technologies which deter the threats associated with connected technologies. This factor is increasing the interest among the aircraft manufacturers to integrate their new aircrafts with these technologies, as well as the commercial airliners and military forces to upgrade their existing aircrafts. This factor is also facilitating the market to propel over the years.

This market research report provides a big picture on Connected Aircraft Market, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the Connected Aircraft Market hike in terms of revenue.

Every crucial and decisive detail for the development of the market and the restraining factors that may hamper the market in near future is mentioned with sHolutions in the report. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends and restrictions of the segments and sub-segments are mentioned in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Connected Aircraft Market.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Connected Aircraft Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Connected Aircraft Market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Connected Aircraft Market.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Connected Aircraft Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Connected Aircraft Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Connected Aircraft Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Connected Aircraft Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

