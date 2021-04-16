Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
The global CRO services market, by end user, is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and academic institutes. In 2017, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the contract research organization services market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increased outsourcing of early phase development services and clinical and laboratory testing services by pharmaceutical companies to boost profit margins, avoid high capital expenditure, and reduce the time duration to validate the process and product.
In 2018, the global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IQVIA
LabCorp
PAREXEL
PRA Health Sciences
PPD
ICON PLC
Syneos Health
WuXi Pharmatech
Charles River
MeDPAce Holdings
SGS
Envigo
MPI Research
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Oncology
CNS Disorders
Infectious Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Immunological Disorders
Respiratory Disorders
Diabetes
Other Therapeutic Areas
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
Medical Device Companies
Academic Institutes
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
