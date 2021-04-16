Corporate LMS Global Market 2019 – Key Application, Opportunities, Demand, Status, Trends, Share, Forecast 2025

A learning management system (LMS) is a software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting and delivery of educational courses or training programs.

The on-premise deployment dominated the corporate LMS market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share.

In 2018, the global Corporate LMS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

SAP

Skillsoft

Aptara

Cornerstone OnDemand

Articulate

City & Guilds Group

Schoology

Tata Interactive Systems

Desire2Learn

Docebo

Saba Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Deployment

On-Premise Deployment

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

