Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Expected To Grow At a CAGR of 25.8% By 2027

The global data analytics outsourcing market was valued at US$ 2.49 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 19.36 Bn by 2027. Factors such as shortage of skilled labor, as well as high adoption among by diverse industries is driving the data analytics outsourcing market growth.

Despite the increasing demand for analytics outsourcing, the landscape of data analytics outsourcing market has been little captured by the companies that provide end to end solutions including data collection, entry cleansing, and analytics all together. Nonetheless, rising price competition in the market is expected to anyhow promote un-bundling of the data analytics outsourcing services. Apart from the expanding data generation capabilities the intensifying scenarios in terms of innovation is expected to contribute to the growth in demand of data analytics outsourcing market.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Accenture

Capgemini SE

Fractal Analytics Inc.

Genpact

Infosys Limited

Mu Sigma Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited

WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

ZS Associates, Inc.

India and China are the key suppliers of data analytics outsourcing services across the globe. The availability of relatively low-cost workforce and rapid grass development of these economies has enabled them to lead the market in terms of resourcing data analytics services. However, North America and Europe are critical contributors to the global data analytics market. In the coming years, the Asian, as well as Middle Eastern markets, are anticipated to emerge as a highly competitive, owing to the growth of small and medium businesses.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY DATA ANALYTICS OUTSOURCING MARKET LANDSCAPE DATA ANALYTICS OUTSOURCING MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS DATA ANALYTICS OUTSOURCING- GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS GLOBAL DATA ANALYTICS OUTSOURCING SOFTWARE MARKET ANALYSIS –

BY TYPE GLOBAL DATA ANALYTICS OUTSOURCING SOFTWARE MARKET ANALYSIS –

BY APPLICATION GLOBAL DATA ANALYTICS OUTSOURCING MARKET ANALYSIS – BY END-USER DATA ANALYTICS OUTSOURCING MARKET – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE COMPANY PROFILE APPENDIX

