Data Center Networking Market Growth with Top Key Vendors like Juniper Networks Ltd., Brocade, Dell EMC

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the "Data Center Networking Market" The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Increasing number of IP devices with the rise of Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data technologies have fuelled the need to efficiently transfer data between users and data centers. Exponential increase in the number of IP devices has posed a challenge on the efficiency of a data center. A strong networking between the data center and its user can effectively solve this problem.

Further huge demand of cloud services on account of the benefits offered by them are driving the demand for data centers. The existing webbing solutions for data centers are insufficient to handle data transfers and hence, data center networking has gained high importance in the recent times.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Data Center Networking Market with detailed market segmentation by products, end-users, vertical and geography. The global data center networking market is expected to witness decent growth during the forecast period due to enhanced connectivity and rise in cloud services. The demand for higher capacity in communication network is driving the need for data center networking in the market.

The List of companies covered in this Report are

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Company

Arista Networks Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Juniper Networks ltd.

Brocade

Dell EMC Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc.

VMware

Huawei

– To provide overview of the global data center networking market

– To analyze and forecast the global data center networking market on the basis of products, end-users and verticals

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall data center networking market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profile key data center networking players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

