Data Quality Tools Global Share, Trend, Analysis and Opportunities Forecast to 2018 – 2025

Data quality isn’t a nice-to-have when it comes to running your business. It’s a must. Data Quality Tools are software designed for organizations to jump-start their data quality initiatives, ensuring the data remains a key business priority.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Data Quality Tools market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Quality Tools market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Data Quality Tools industry has got a rapid development during the last few years, with the fast development of Big Data.

The global total revenue of Data Quality Tools is nearly 1820.84 M USD in 2016.

In the past five years, the global consumption of Data Quality Tools maintained a 14.94% average growth rate. At the same time, as the development of the society and economy, more and more attention has been emphasis on importance of data quality, and more and more Data Quality Tools has been used in big companies.

The global Data Quality Tools market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Quality Tools.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Informatica

IBM

SAS

SAP

Oracle

Trillium Software

Information Bulider

Experian

Ataccama

Talend

Pitney Bowes

RedPoint

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprise

Government

