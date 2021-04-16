Defense Tactical Radio Market Growth and Forecast to 2027 – Barrett Communications, CODAN Limited, Cobham, General Dynamics, Harris, Leonardo S.p.A. and Rockwell Collins

The Defense Tactical Radio Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The tactical radio is widely used among the defense and military sector to communicate directions over the battlefield among the forces. It is an emerging technology which depicts features of lightweight, geofencing, better sound quality required for communication. The military sector is accepting the communications revolution and turning to a new generation of complex and sophisticated systems to ensure quick, flexible and less costly communications. Therefore, the use of defense tactical radio is expected to gain high momentum in the market.

The factors responsible for driving defense tactical radio market is, need to convey the information without any disruption in the critical communication operations is growing the need for defense tactical radio in the market. Moreover, continuous initiatives undertaken by government and other regulatory bodies in developing economies to propel high awareness and usage of tactical radio among military forces are expected to create further tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the defense tactical radio market in the forthcoming period.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. BAE Systems Plc

2. Barrett Communications

3. CODAN Limited

4. Cobham plc

5. General Dynamics Corporation

6. Harris Corporation

7. Leonardo S.p.A.

8. Rockwell Collins Inc.

9. Raytheon Company

10. Thales Group

The global defense tactical radio market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the defense tactical radio market is segmented into handheld radio and vehicle-mounted radio. On the basis of application, the defense tactical radio market is segmented into army, navy, air force, special operation force.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the Global Defense Tactical Radio Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

Defense Tactical Radio Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Defense Tactical Radio Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Defense Tactical Radio Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Defense Tactical Radio, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

