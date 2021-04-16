DIGITAL INK MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Digital Ink Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Ink Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
The global Digital Ink market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Digital Ink volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Ink market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Digital Ink in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Digital Ink manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sun Chemical
Inx International Ink
Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.
JK Group
Nazdar Company
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
Marabu
Sensient Imaging Technologies
Nutec Digital Ink
Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd.
Dupont
Torrecid
Siegwerk
Spgprints
Huntsman Corporation
Dip-Tech
Kornit Digital
Avery Dennison
Wikoff Color Corporation
Independent Ink
Cabot Corporation
Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd.
Megasign
Esmalglass – Itaca Group
Braden Sutphin Ink Company
Segment by Type
By Formulation
Solvent-based
Water-based
UV-cured
Others
By Substrate
Plastics
Textile
Ceramics & Glass
Paper
Segment by Application
Advertising & Promotion
Ceramic Tiles Printing
Clothing & Household Textiles
Packaging
Publication
Glass Printing
Others
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Key Stakeholders
Digital Ink Manufacturers
Digital Ink Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Digital Ink Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Executive Summary
1 Industry Overview of Digital Ink
1.1 Definition of Digital Ink
1.2 Digital Ink Segment By Formulation
1.2.1 Global Digital Ink Production Growth Rate Comparison By Formulation (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Solvent-based
1.2.3 Water-based
1.2.4 UV-cured
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Digital Ink Segment by Applications
1.3.1 Global Digital Ink Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Advertising & Promotion
1.3.3 Ceramic Tiles Printing
1.3.4 Clothing & Household Textiles
1.3.5 Packaging
1.3.6 Publication
1.3.7 Glass Printing
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Digital Ink Overall Market
1.4.1 Global Digital Ink Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Digital Ink Production (2014-2025)
1.4.3 North America Digital Ink Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 Europe Digital Ink Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 China Digital Ink Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.6 Japan Digital Ink Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Digital Ink Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.8 India Digital Ink Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Digital Ink
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Digital Ink
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Digital Ink
8 Digital Ink Major Manufacturers Analysis
8.1 Sun Chemical
8.1.1 Sun Chemical Digital Ink Production Sites and Area Served
8.1.2 Sun Chemical Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.1.3 Sun Chemical Digital Ink Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.2 Inx International Ink
8.2.1 Inx International Ink Digital Ink Production Sites and Area Served
8.2.2 Inx International Ink Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.2.3 Inx International Ink Digital Ink Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.3 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.
8.3.1 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Digital Ink Production Sites and Area Served
8.3.2 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.3.3 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Digital Ink Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.4 JK Group
8.4.1 JK Group Digital Ink Production Sites and Area Served
8.4.2 JK Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.4.3 JK Group Digital Ink Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.5 Nazdar Company
8.5.1 Nazdar Company Digital Ink Production Sites and Area Served
8.5.2 Nazdar Company Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.5.3 Nazdar Company Digital Ink Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.6 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
8.6.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Digital Ink Production Sites and Area Served
8.6.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.6.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Digital Ink Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.7 Marabu
8.7.1 Marabu Digital Ink Production Sites and Area Served
8.7.2 Marabu Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.7.3 Marabu Digital Ink Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.8 Sensient Imaging Technologies
8.8.1 Sensient Imaging Technologies Digital Ink Production Sites and Area Served
8.8.2 Sensient Imaging Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.8.3 Sensient Imaging Technologies Digital Ink Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.9 Nutec Digital Ink
8.9.1 Nutec Digital Ink Digital Ink Production Sites and Area Served
8.9.2 Nutec Digital Ink Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.9.3 Nutec Digital Ink Digital Ink Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8.10 Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd.
8.10.1 Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd. Digital Ink Production Sites and Area Served
8.10.2 Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd. Product Introduction, Application and Specification
8.10.3 Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd. Digital Ink Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued….
